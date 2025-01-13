Two OZZY OSBOURNE Hits Land In The Top 10 On The Same Chart In The US

January 13, 2025, 13 minutes ago

According to a report by Forbes, Ozzy Osbourne has returned to the Billboard charts. He has scored a pair of Top 10 hits this month, as two of his most famous tracks have found their way onto the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart, which ranks the top-selling tunes in that genre across the US. 

"Mama, I’m Coming Home" - originally released in November 1991 - has reappeared  at #3, standing out as the loftiest return among all artists on the purchase-centric list. Meanwhile, "Crazy Train" - released in Augist 1980 - has landed at #5. The latter has spent a total of 217 weeks on the charts over the years.

