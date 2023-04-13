U.D.O. / DIRKSCHNEIDER Welcome PETER BALTES As New Bassist

2022 was an eventful year for U.D.O. - After the release of singer Udo Dirkschneider's first solo album, My Way, on April 22 via Atomic Fire Records, the quintet played a few select summer dates before embarking on a 3-month monster tour leading them all across Europe as well as Latin American shores.

Unfortunately, bassist Tilen Hudrap was forced to step back from performing live with the band in early September due to health reasons. The heavy stroke of fate for U.D.O. opened the stage for Udo's long-time friend, Peter Baltes.

Baltes, who played with him for many years in his former band Accept, which the bassist left in 2018, and had already collaborated with Udo as part of Dirkschneider & The Old Gang in recent years, was available to jump on the trek just a few days after Hudrap's departure and stayed on through November. Originally only a temporary solution, it became clear over time that the band would have to find a new band member on bass instead.

Today, U.D.O. are pleased to announce that Peter Baltes has joined their ranks with his live premiere taking place in Australia and Japan during the last few days. The current U.D.O. / Dirkschneider itinerary can be found below.

Baltes says, "Since my departure from Accept I kept myself very busy writing and recording for film/TV productions and various artists around the globe. That's how I reconnected with Udo working on his solo album My Way, the U.D.O. album We Are One and the D&TOG album Arising. Since Stefan Kaufmann [guitars; ex-Accept drummer] was also involved, it all had a very familiar feeling.

That's why when Udo called me in September to fill in for his injured bass player I did not hesitate. The set list had mostly U.D.O. songs which I was not familiar with and a few Accept tunes. When I arrived in Berlin a few days later for the first show, I was nervous and had no idea what to expect.

But as soon as we all took the stage standing next to Udo, it felt like home: His voice took me right back to where it all began. It was a total surprise for the audience at first, but as we played on I realized they where as happy as I was to see Udo and me together again.

Over the next three months, I really got to know Sven, Dee and Andrey as extremely talented musicians but also as very humble and respectful guys. It all feels very authentic.

That made my decision to say "yes" very easy when Udo asked me to join the band permanently."

Udo Dirkschneider adds, "I have a very long friendship with Peter Baltes which has never been shadowed by the disagreements with Accept over the past few years. The arguments were exclusively with another person and his wife. It should be clear to everyone who is meant! All other Accept members have always been united in friendship.

It meant a lot to me when Peter spontaneously helped us out on some U.D.O. tour dates last year. From the first day, I experienced the great feeling and trust from the past with him again. A feeling that always connected us throughout the years in Accept.

I'm aware that Peter had many lucrative offers from other bands on the table, all of which he had turned down over the years. To be honest, he can't earn these sums with us. It means even more to me that he still decided to stay with U.D.O. and to also join Dirkschneider as bassist. This shows me that he has a real metal heart beating in his chest and that friendship and fun are more important to him than money. Thank you, Peter!

We are very happy that after so many years you are finally having fun on stage again!"

U.D.O. / Dirkschneider live:

May

5 - Kopervik, Norway - Karmøygeddon Metal Festival*

7 - Wiener Neustadt, Austria - Wildstyle & Tattoo @ Arena Nova

14 - Innsbruck, Austria - Wildstyle & Tattoo @ Messehalle

21 - Vienna, Austria - Wildstyle & Tattoo @ Stadthalle

June

8 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival

10 - Laihia, Finland - Lisää Löylyä Festival

16 - Augsburg, Germany - Metal am Kiez*

18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting*

July

14 - Balingen, Germany - Bang Your Head!!!*

21 - Pförring, Germany - Open Air Pförring

August

12 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas del Rock*

17 - Moravský Krumlov, Czech Republic - Rock Castle Open Air

20 - Vallamand (VD), Switzerland - Rock The Lakes

September

16 - Tuttlingen, Germany - Beast of Rocks @ Stadthalle

October

7 - Würzburg, Germany - Keep It True Rising III @ Posthalle*

22 - Linz, Austria - Wildstyle & Tattoo @ Tabakfabrik

29 - Salzburg, Austria - Wildstyle & Tattoo @ Messezentrum

* as Dirkschneider

Get tickets here.

U.D.O. / Dirkschneider are:

Udo Dirkschneider - vocals

Andrey Smirnov - guitar

Sven Dirkschneider - drums

Fabian Dee Dammers - guitar

Peter Baltes - bass

(Photo - Martin Häusler)