U.D.O./Ex-ACCEPT Bassist PETER BALTES Launches GoFundMe Campaign To Repair Hurricane-Ravaged Home - "Milton Hit Us Straight On"

U.D.O./ex-Accept bassist, Peter Baltes, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help rebuild his Florida home after it was ravaged by Hurricane Milton.

Says Peter: "Hi everybody, It's been 5 days since I got home from the US Tour. Johanna and I have been working relentless to clean everything up. Milton hit us straight on. Most of the damage is contained to the back of the house. It will be repaired. But the Insurance company does not cover any of it. Johanna & I would appreciate it very much if you guys could help out."

Peter's statement on the GoFundMe page states: "Hurricane Milton hit my area head on while I was still on tour. My wife and the cats where in a shelter with friends. I was able to fly out straight after the last show. I thank God that our family was spared. Many others where not that fortunate. The house has damage but it can be repaired. The cage and concrete floor are busted and need to be replaced. Of course not covered by insurance. We would appreciate if you could help."

Visit the GoFundMe page here.