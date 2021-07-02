UFO Guitarist VINNIE MOORE Debuts "Kung Fu Grip" Music Video

Vinnie Moore, best known for his solo albums and work with rock icons UFO, has released a new video for “Kung Fu Grip”, from his latest album, Soul Shifter.

Says Vinnie, “This is one of my funkier and playful songs. Making this video was some of the most fun ever. Scott Johnson from Rock Titan TV filmed and put this video together for me. Our goal for this was to be as cheesy and funny as possible. I showed my absolute mastery of nun chucks, swords, and kicks in this vid. hahaha.”

Moore released Soul Shifter in late 2019 via Mind’s Eye Music / Cargo Records UK. The follow-up to Aerial Visions (2015) is Vinnie's ninth solo album features guest appearances by legendary artists Rudy Sarzo and Jordan Rudess, with Richie Monica on drums, Michael Bean (bassist from Vinnie’s Time Odyssey album), John Cassidy (keyboards), and John Pessoni (drums).

Tracklisting:

"Funk Bone Jam"

"Same Sun Shines"

"Kung Fu Grip"

"Mystified"

"Brother Carlos"

"Gainesville Station"

"Soul Rider"

"Mirage"

"Heard You Were Gone"

"Across The Ages"

“Same Sun Shines” video: