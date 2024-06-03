UGLY KID JOE - 2024 European Summer Tour Dates Revealed

Ugly Kid Joe will be returning to Europe this Summer for several festivals as well as a handful of intimate headline shows. Tickets for all dates are on sale now at this location and won't last long!

Catch UKJ live at the following venues:

June

28 - Open Road Days - Budapest, Hungary

August

14 - Concentracao Internacional de Motos - Gois, Portugal

17 - Jailbreak Festival - Horsens, Denmark

18 - Knust - Hamburg, Germany

19 - Mezz Concerts & Dance - Breda, Netherlands

20 - The Black Lab - Wasquehal, France

21 - Zik Zak - Ittre, Belgium

23 - Riverside Open Air - Aaburg, Switzerland

24 - Stonedead Festival - Newark, UK - SOLD OUT

25 - Arts Club - Liverpool, UK

26 - The Parish - Huddersfield, UK

27 - Zumhof - Birmingham, UK

29 - Concorde 2 - Brighton, UK

30 - M11 - Milton Keynes, UK

31 - The 1865 - Southampton, UK

September

1 - Princess Pavillion - Falmouth, UK

In December of last year, Ugly Kid Joe released a video for the song "Bad Seed" - which was filmed during their European Tour in the Summer of 2023.