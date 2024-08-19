UK Blackened Metal Force VULGARIS Unleashes "Seat Of The Fire" Lyric Video

Prepare to be engulfed by a wall of brutal sound. UK blackened metal outfit Vulgaris ignites a rebellion with the release of their scorching lyric video for "Seat Of The Fire", the title track from their sophomore album, issued in May 2024 via WormHoleDeath.

"Seat Of The Fire" serves as the epic conclusion to the album's narrative. The song chronicles the vengeful fury of Prometheus, the mythical titan condemned for gifting humanity with fire. Having endured eternal punishment for his act of defiance, Prometheus unleashes a cataclysmic inferno upon the world, inciting a fiery war fought in his name.

The visually stunning lyric video, created by Drain Hope, perfectly captures the song's intensity. Blending fire and fury with mythological imagery, the video brings the album's story to a blazing climax.

Seat Of The Fire artwork and tracklisting:

"Lyomenos"

"Black Gold Baptism"

"Swarm"

"Pyrphoros"

"Asphyxiation"

"Prometheus Rise"

"Pyrkaeus"

"Siege"

"Seat Of The Fire"

For further details, visit Vulgaris on Facebook.