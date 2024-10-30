UK Death Metal Outfit CELESTIAL SANCTUARY Signs To Metal Blade Records

Metal Blade Records is pleased to welcome UK death metal outfit, Celestial Sanctuary, to their esteemed roster.

Forged in 2019, Celestial Sanctuary burst onto the scene with their brutal blend of death metal pulling influence from the likes of Carcass, Dying Fetus, and Cannibal Corpse and injecting their own fetid flavor into the genre.

Celestial Sanctuary released their sophomore album, Insatiable Thirst For Torment, on Church Road Records in August of 2023.

Comments the band on their signing, "We are chuffed to bits and extremely proud to have signed with Metal Blade Records. All of us have grown up listening to CDs and records that brandish the mark of The Blade, so to be a part of that history and stand on a roster alongside the best artists in the world of metal is an honor that isn't lost on us. We're well into the writing process for our next album, and having the backing of Metal Blade is inspiring us to write our most brutal, unhinged, and best shit yet. See you fucks on the road!"

Having played and toured with such scene giants as Obituary, Cattle Decapitation, Gatecreeper, Frozen Soul, and Undeath, Celestial Sanctuary has proven that the UK has a new band that can go toe-to-toe with their Stateside counterparts. Stand by for more news on Celestial Sanctuary in the months to come.

Celestial Sanctuary tour dates (with Kruelty, Slimelord):

November

1 - Slay - Glasgow, UK

2 - Northumbria University SU - Newcastle, UK

3 - Rebellion - Manchester, UK

4 - Ifor Bach - Cardiff, UK

5 - Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, UK

6 - Asylum - Birmingham, UK

8 - Academy 2 - Oxford, UK

9 - The Dome - London, UK

10 - The Joiners - Southampton, UK

11 - The Exchange - Bristol, UK

12 - Arts Centre - Colchester, UK

Celestial Sanctuary is:

Thomas Cronin - vocals, guitar

Matt Adnett - guitar

Jay Rutterford - bass

James Burke - drums

(Photo - Jake Owens)