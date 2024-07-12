UK Duo WARGASM Release "70% Dead" Single Feat. COREY TAYLOR; Audio

London, England-based duo, Wargasm, have released their new single, "70% Dead", featuring Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor.

Speaking about the collaboration, Wargasm said, as per NME: “We were on the road in the USA with Corey – Sam ended up jumping on a mic with him during his set and we just felt like the voices sounded right together. It totally made sense to do something fresh with the three of us and well…. you don’t ask you don’t get.

“Some OG fans might recognise the lyrics, this has been a long time coming,” they continued. “‘70% Dead’ is a cry out at a world gone mad; war, disease, inequality. It feels like something is brewing. ‘Fuck me, what went wrong? I’m sick of sleeping on the barrel of a loaded gun’.”

Listen to the single below.