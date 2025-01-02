UK Prog Rockers CIRCU5 To Release Clockwork Tulpa Album In March; Music Videos Streaming

UK prog rockers, CIRCU5, will release their second album, Clockwork Tulpa, on March 7. The album is now available to pre-order here.

Clockwork Tulpa is CIRCU5's first album release as a full band, with Tin Spirits frontman Mark Kilminster and drummer Lee Moulding joining founder Steve Tilling. "Apart from a few guest spots, the debut album was a solo effort – and quite a lonely experience," says Steve. "With Mark and Lee in the band, CIRCU5 can now establish its own unique identity. I'm excited about where we can take the band next."

The 10-track album comes nearly eight years after CIRCU5's eponymous 2017 debut. The extended gap was due to Steve contracting Long Covid and committing to projects with ex-members of UK rock band, XTC. "The songs reflect life's ups and downs during that time. But I learned a valuable lesson: don't be swayed by the plans of others. Stay true to yourself and your goals."

Clockwork Tulpa continues the story of 'Grady': a troubled character moulded from birth by the mysterious CIRCU5 organisation. "It's not just storytelling," says Steve. "It's a reflection on how people navigate the trauma of tough childhoods without falling prey to isolating belief systems. But ultimately, it's about making the best songs we can."

Along with the new album, pre-order supporters can also choose extras including posters, early-access downloads and 'The Vault': a boxed flash-drive collection featuring behind-the-scenes demos, lyrics and concepts.

Clockwork Tulpa tracklisting:

"Make No Sound"

"Sing Now"

"Freakshow Train"

"Skin Machine"

"Infinite Lucid Geometric Fever Dream"

"Clockwork Tulpa"

"Violet"

"Change The Weather"

"Don't Spare Me"

"Scars"

"Scars" (acoustic bonus download)

"Freakshow Train" video:

"Skin Machine" video:

(Photo - Dommett Young Photography)