Ukraine Groove Metal Band ARHAT Issue "Outcast" Lyric Video From Debut Album Dead Life

Arhat, the groove metal band from Kyiv, Ukraine, will release their debut album, Dead Life, on December 23. The album is marked by the band's aggressive sound and Oriental melodies. An interesting feature is female vocals, which can be heard in the songs "Mantra" and "Arhat". Another interesting ingredient is percussion, which emphasizes the Oriental elements in the sound of the band (the songs "Outcast" and "Arhat"). The musical fundament is a mix of groove, death and hardcore.

When it comes to the lyrics, some of the songs ("Danger of Death", "Outcast", "Dead Life", "Freedom", "Maximalism") are ironic reflections of our rough times, and the other ones ("Arhat", "Stately Ruins" and "Mantra"), contain plots from mythology and the history of Oriental peoples.

The album will be available on leading streaming platforms, as well as on CD. Cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"Edge Of The Abyss" (Intro)

"Dead Life"

"Freedom"

"Outcast"

"Stately Ruins"

"Arhat"

"Maximalism"

"Danger Of Death"

"Mantra"

For further details, visit Arhat on Facebook.