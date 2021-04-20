Ukraine’s THUNDERDOGS Release Debut EP

Ukrainian hard rock trio Thunderdogs have released their debut EP Meat.

The band says: “These are the first songs that we wrote, and they bring good, old, and pleasant memories of first rehearsals when we didn’t know each other well when we were not playing as one band.

“We are happy with the result and we think that all songs from this EP are absolutely worthy of traveling side-by-side around the world. Meat represents our vision of rock music, the style of our band, and just a little bit of our energy.”

Listen to Meat on Spotify.