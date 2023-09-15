ULI JON ROTH Reveals He Almost Quit SCORPIONS For MANFRED MANN In 1975

Guitarist Uli Jon Roth exclusively revealed in a new interview with Vintage Rock Pod that he wanted to leave The Scorpions in 1975 to join Manfred Mann's Earth Band. He recalls the events, that took place around the time of the In Trance production, and that Klaus Meine and Rudolf Schenker stayed up "way, way after midnight" to talk him out of it.

"They (Manfred Mann) were a much bigger band than the Scorpions at that time" Uli Jon Roth says, "they were a very good band I would have ended up being in London, which would have really changed my life at this point.”

Manfred Mann's manager spoke with Roth having seen him play live when the Scorpions supported them on "several support slots", offering him the job after Mick Rogers had left the group. As tempting as the offer was for him, thankfully for Scorpions fans, Roth's friendship with his bandmates made him stick around and he went on to help them create the albums In Trance, Virgin Killer and Taken By Force, plus the live record Tokyo Tapes.