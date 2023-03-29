ULI JON ROTH Talks Forthcoming Book - "It's Not About My Life; It's About My Philosophy" (Video)

Earlier this month, BraveWords published an interview between ouir own "Metal Tim Henderson and guitar legend Uli Jon Roth. When asked what was going on musically in his life at the time, Roth offered the following:

"During COVID I didn't do any music, I wrote a book. A big book, a thousand-page kind of tome. And I managed to finish it, too. It was, for me, dare I say, a great time. For everybody else it was terrible, but it gave me time to reflect, it gave me time to do what I normally can't do. So that was good."

During a new interview with The Metal Voice, Roth was asked about his upcoming US tour and how he plans on integrating his new book during his three hour performance.

Roth: "The show is different from any tour I've done before. The show consists of two very different halves. It's a three hour show which sounds scary, but I been doing three hour shows for a long time we always have an intermission in the middle. I will also integrate like a 15-minute Ted Talk, which I've never done before, but where I'm just introducing the book because there's a lot to talk about. The book is 560 Pages plus a thousand photographs.

The book is called In Search Of The Alpha Law. It's not about my life on the road or my life; it is about my philosophy. Ever since the early Scorpions days, I was a closet philosopher. I love deep thoughts. A lot of that has to do with the inner spirit and architecture of music the laws of music, which I found are the same laws that govern pretty much everything else that we see and perceive, if not the whole universe. I think these laws are fundamental laws of nature and even beyond that because they also apply to our mind and in our spirit our soul. These laws are very fascinating to look at and try to understand.

So the first half of the show has this Ted Talk, but it has also quite a few new music pieces which don't really fit into the band format, they're more orchestral. They are very melodic, where the guitar is leading and I have orchestra backing. Second half of the show after the intermission is a full-on band show because I know most of my core audience wants to hear my earlier musical existence, including of course the Scorpions and Electric Sun."

