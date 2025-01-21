Ultimate Jam Night Announces Massive NAMM Show Featuring Members Of ANTHRAX, TESTAMENT, ARCH ENEMY, DEAD DAISIES, STEEL PANTHER, LIVING COLOUR And Many More; Free To The Public, No Badge Required

Ultimate Jam Night, the long-running community show in residency at Hollywood’s famed Whisky A Go Go, today announced its 4th show at NAMM on Friday, January 24 beginning at 6:30 PM at the Anaheim Convention Center Arena. The show is free to the public and requires no NAMM badge for entry. General public admission will be off Katella Road after 6 PM, with attendees immediately going to the East entrance for admission.

Coming fresh off its 10th Anniversary, Ultimate Jam Night is presenting its largest show ever. In an Arena environment the show will feature rock luminaires such as Steel Panther’s Michael Starr, Living Colour’s Vernon Reed and Doug Wimbish, Jane’s Addiction’s Stephen Perkins, Sammy Hagar’s Kenny Aronoff, Dead Daisies' Doug Aldrich, Metal stars Alissa White-Gluz from Arch Enemy, Alex Skolnick from Testament, and Frank Bello from Anthrax. Prog audiences will be treated to performers like Marco Minneman and Bryan Beller from The Aristocrats, and prog metal, funk, and soul legend Dug Pinnick. In total, 76 of the industry’s biggest names are participating.

Surrounding legendary rockers will be an 80-person choir, and a 30-person orchestra. Presented by RCF, the show also involves the David Z foundation and the Guitar Center Music Foundation who is putting replacement instruments into the hands of musicians whose homes were lost to LA fires.

The show is hosted by Paulie Z. of Z02 and Bohemian Queen.

Founded in 2015 by Chuck Wright (Alice Cooper, House of Lords, Montrose, and Unzepped), Ultimate Jam Night is a free community-oriented event featuring performances by music’s biggest names, charitable-giving, comedic interludes, and other features. Always free of charge, the show is entering its second decade. For more information, please visit ultimatejamnight.com.