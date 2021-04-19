ULTIMATIUM Debut "Digital Tower" Music Video

Finland power proggers, Ultimatium, are sharing their new music video,, "Digital Tower" in support of their epic theme album Virtuality, released this past November via Rockshots Records.

The band comments on the track: "'Digital Tower' is a very aggressive, but low-tempo song, the heaviest and most symphonic song we've ever made. The song is heavily influenced by these three songs: Rainbow - Stargazer / Stratovarius - Season of Change / Black Sabbath - Heaven & Hell. And shows the full potential of the character sang by Jukka Nummi. As seen on the video, this song has very special meaning for Jukka since Matti gave him the full artistic freedom to use his Ronnie James Dio-vocalising style at full strength."

Ultimatium was birthed out the deep forests of Suomussalmi, Finland. Their 4th studio full-length Virtuality follows their independently released Vis Vires Infinitus (2015), New Dawn (2004, Mastervox Records), and Hwainoo (2008, Mastervox Records).

The premise behind Virtuality is an introduction of a storyline of four gamers getting stuck in a virtual reality game in a near-future setting. Packed with five amazing lead vocalists, Peter James Goodman (Conquest, ex-Virtuocity), Jukka Nummi (ex-Myon), Emily Leone, Tomi Viiltola (ex-Dreamtale, Perpetual Rage, Viilto) and Matti Auerkallio (Katra, Manzana, SoulFallen), "Virtuality" is a unique storyline about the virtual world, and the dangers of sharing everything in social media, along with up-tempo power metal songs combined with darker elements.

The story album is backed up with lots of background vocals, sound effects and a "narrator"/system voice synthesized with Amazon's Alexa.

The album introduces the best parts of power and progressive metal combined, including easier up-tempo songs, but also long, progressive mid-tempo tracks. The songs take influence from such bands as Stratovarius, Dream Theater, Symphony X and Rainbow. Especially on tracks "Digital Tower" and "Ghost of Yesterday" where influences from Ronnie James Dio and Ritchie Blackmore are easily heard.

Tracklisting:

"Vengeance"

"Run Like The Wind"

"Hall of Heroes" (instrumental)

"Mindcaptives"

"The Seer"

"Dark Cold Day"

"Remorse"

"(Don’t) Fear The Silence"

"Digital Tower"

"Ghost of Yesterday"

"Scream"

"Together"

"Vengeance" video:

"Run Like The Wind" video:

"The Seer" video:

"Ghost Of Yesterday" video: