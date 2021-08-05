ULVER To Release Hexahedron (Live At Henie Onstad Kunstsenter) In August; "A Fearful Symmetry" Video Streaming

Ulver will release Hexahedron (Live At Henie Onstad Kunstsenter) on August 20 via House Of Mythology.

Hexahedron documents the second of the two dazzling, sold-out Ulver shows in the legendary Studio at Henie Onstad Kunstsenter at Høvik- odden back in April 2018. A special commission and “an honourable undertaking”, as Tore Ylwizaker put it in their career-spanning book Wolves Evolve - The Ulver Story, published last year.

“To orientate our music into an art setting is appealing to me”, he said. “Doing whatever we want, not knowing what it’s supposed to become or where it will end up.”

Various formats are available for pre-order here. Watch a video for "A Fearful Symmetry" below.

Tracklisting:

"Enter The Void"

"Aeon Blue"

"Bounty Hunter"

"A Fearful Symmetry"

"The Long Way Home"

"A Fearful Symmetry" video: