UMG's Bravado Acquires THE BEATLES' North American Merch Rights

Bravado has earned the North American merchandise rights for The Beatles, marking the consolidation of the band’s merch business and its recorded music catalog under Universal Music Group, reports Variety.

In the new partnership agreement, Bravado will develop new merchandise opportunities for the Beatles across retail, licensing and e-commerce in North America. Working with Apple Corps., the two companies will aim to expand the Beatles’ presence in the United States and Canada by leveraging the company’s retail/licensing partnerships and its e-commerce network “to supercharge direct-to-consumer efforts,” as the press release states.

Matt Young, President Of Bravado, states: “Bringing The Beatles back to Bravado was a top priority of mine – not only as a fan of their music but as someone who is inspired by the creative and cultural impact they continue to have around the world. The responsibility of representing such an iconic and beloved brand isn’t lost on me and we look forward to working with Jeff Jones and the Apple Corps. team to continue to bring the Beatles’ vision to life.”

Other acts in Bravado’s roster include, AC/DC, Def Leppard, Guns N’ Roses, KISS, and Slipknot.

Bravado’s new Beatles online retail store is available now at usastore.thebeatles.com.