UNBLESSED DIVINE Feat. Former MALEVOLENT CREATION, SINISTER, DECAPITATED Members Unleash "I Feed" Single & Music Video

August 18 sees Poland / South Africa-based death metal act, Unblessed Divine - the band featuring former members of legendary metal bands Malevolent Creation, Sinister and Decapitated - release their much awaited debut album, Portal To Darkness, via Massacre Records. The album pre-sale is available here.

Following a previously-released, first album single, the blistering album opening track "Book Of Lies", Unblessed Divine have just shared a new music video for the brutal banger, "I Feed". A straight in your face song with influences dating back to 90's best death metal bands, with Unblessed Divine's soft, but disturbing touch of electronics.

The band comments: "This track is about letting go of all worldly beliefs and go into a primal world view of being honest with one's self, instead of going through life indoctrinated by the bastard Christ's teachings. Children are fed this their whole lives and find it hard to even question their religion. "I Feed" is a yearning to mindfully feed on all things from darkness. All things that are questions, are now answered and letting go of god and having his death as a victory."

Unblessed Divine combines 90's classic death metal with electronics in a way no other band has used in extreme metal before, and this summer, they will unleash a unique album that brings darkness to our world. The eight tracks on Portal To Darkness include both fast and uncompromising songs as well as more epic ones, all giving the listeners something they won't forget.

But don't be fooled, this is death metal in its rawest and most bestial way, along with a bit of a disturbing end-of-the-universe feel to it. Portal To Darkness was mixed and mastered by Tomasz "Zed" Zalewski at Zed Studio, with a cover artwork created by Unblessed Divine.

Portal To Darkness will open on August 18, make sure to pre-order your copy of this must-have death metal manifesto, here.

Portal To Darkness tracklisting:

"Book Of Lies"

"Replace The Light"

"The Dark Supremacy"

"Blacken The Soul"

"God Of Darkness"

"The Exalted One"

"I Feed"

"The Glorious Flames"

"Book Of Lies" video:

Unblessed Divine is:

Lee Wollenschlaeger - Vocals, Guitars, Bass

Michał Grall - Guitars, Clean Vocals, Keyboard, FX

Michał Łysejko - Session Drums