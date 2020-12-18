UNBOUNDED TERROR Reveal "Infernal Judgment" Video

Spanish death metal band Unbounded Terror has issued a video for the song "Infernal Judgment" as an advance single from their upcoming CD, Infernal Judgment, scheduled for release on January 19, 2021 through Xtreem Music.

"Infernal Judgment" is a new song taken from Unbounded Terror's new CD (not a new album) that will contain said new song, four re-recordings of songs from their 1992 debut Nest Of Affliction, and three live tracks from their latest album Faith In Chaos, recorded in 2020 during the middle of the pandemic.

Infernal Judgment artwork and tracklisting:

"Infernal Judgment"

"Dreamlord" (2020)

"Fear" (2020)

"Slaves Of Sufferage" (2020)

"Sarcastic Souls" (2020)

"They Will Come From The Pain" (Live)

"Silent Soul" (Live)

"Hated In Hell" (Live)

For further details, visit Unbounded Terror on Facebook.