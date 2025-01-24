UNCURED Streaming New Single "Bleed Me Dry"; Debut Album Due In February

As the new year gets underway, “Nu Metalcore” champions Uncured are back with their latest single, “Bleed Me Dry”. The new single is the opening track from the band’s upcoming debut album, Warpath, slated for worldwide release on February 21.

The song from the New Jersey quartet comprised of Rex Cox [vocals], Zak Cox [guitars], “King Z” Zachary King [drums], and Betto Andrade [bass] starts right in on a massive chorus with soaring harmonies, then features frantic synths, melodic verses, a deathcore breakdown, plus another of Uncured’s signature guitar solos. The song is now available via all digital service providers here. Listen below.

“Everyday life can be monotonous, especially when there is only a narrow framework for acceptable self-expression,” says vocalist Rex Cox. “Despite the ‘slow death’ that comes from the ‘thousand cuts’ of daily indignity, the song pushes the listener to break away from their downward spiral.”

Over the entire length of their debut, Uncured offers an interesting and unique perspective they call their own. Rather than tread well-worn ground, the band forges ahead with an aggressive, unrelenting, fearless sound and message of their own. Combining soaring chorus melodies, visceral screams, deathcore gutturals, and lightning-fast lyrics with pounding guitar riffs and thundering breakdowns and impeccable guitar solos, Warpath showcases the band’s exceptional musicianship and flair with songs that are catchy, insightful, and unapologetically angry.

Warpath is now available for pre-order/pre-save here.

Tracklisting:

"Bleed Me Dry"

"Mask Of Sanity"

"Perfect Specimen"

"Detonate"

"Prostitute"

"Fall In Line"

"Crucify"

"3 Minutes"

"Manifesto"

"Closer"

