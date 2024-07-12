UNCURED Unveil "Mask Of Sanity" Single And Visualizer From Upcoming Warpath EP, Due In 2025

Musicians paying homage to their influences is a story that has been around for decades. Every so often, an artist combines their influences and creates a new genre that defines their specific art and vision. This is what Uncured - the New Jersey quartet comprised of Rex Cox [vocals], Zak Cox [guitars], “King Z” Zachary King [drums], and Betto Andrade [bass] - has created with a genre they have affectionately dubbed “nu metalcore.”

This is apparent on their first single “Mask Of Sanity” - now available via all digital service providers - from their upcoming 2025 debut EP, Warpath. The track is full of memorable melodies and thought-provoking lyrics that encapsulate the lens through which Uncured views the world.

The track is available via all digital service providers here. The band has also released an visualizer for “Mask Of Sanity” that can be seen below.

“We describe our sound as "nu metalcore’,” states Uncured. “It combines the raw energy, power and aggression of 2000s metal with the huge hooks, catchy choruses and brutal breakdowns of today’s metal scene to deliver an intense, new experience.”

From the driving intro of “Mask Of Sanity” to the epic outro of “Perfect Specimen,” the Warpath EP showcases the sound that has been developing from Uncured since they started working on it in 2023. It was this sound and lyrical ideas that would capture the attention of platinum producer David Bendeth (Bring Me the Horizon, I Prevail) and convince him to work with the quartet. Songs like “Manifesto,” “Crucify” and “Bleed Me Dry” are the perfect companion pieces to introduce Uncured to the world. The result is a memorable EP that will lead to a full length album in late 2025.

Warpath EP tracklisting:

"Mask Of Sanity"

"Manifesto"

"Crucify"

"Bleed Me Dry"

"Fall In Line"

"Perfect Specimen"

"Mask Of Sanity" visualizer:

The band will be hitting the road throughout 2024 to bring Warpath and their nu metalcore sound to the masses. Uncured will tour this summer to promote the song, playing the Main Stage at Inkcarceration, along with Rock Fest and the Metal Injection Festival. All tour dates are below with more to be announced. Links to purchase tickets for all upcoming performance can be found here.

Uncured Warpath Tour 2024

July

19 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest

20 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration

22 - Cudahy, WI - X-Ray Arcade *

23 - Indianapolis, IN - Hoosier Dome *

24 - St. Louis, MO - Duck Room *

26 - Wichita, KS - Temple Live *

28 - Lubbock, TX - Jake’s *

29 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad *

31 - San Diego, CA - Soma Sidestage *

August

30 - Scranton, PA - The Ritz Theater

September

21 - Brooklyn, NY - Metal Injection Festival 2024

* Supporting Dark Divine

About Uncured:

Uncured’s explosive new EP Warpath, due in 2025, combines the raw energy, power and urban groove of 90s metal with the huge hooks, catchy choruses and brutal breakdowns of today’s metal scene to deliver an intense, fresh experience that can best be described as the birth of nu metalcore. Warpath will defy your expectations. Rather than tread well-worn ground, the independent New Jersey quartet—Rex Cox (vocals, guitar), Zak Cox (lead guitar), “King Z” Zachary King (drums), and Betto Andrade (bass)—forge ahead with an aggressive, unrelenting, fearless sound and message of their own. Unlike most other bands of this current generation, Uncured did not start its journey on social media. Instead, the band honed its craft on the road, and has already played over 300 shows in 14 different countries, touring with top acts such as Bad Omens, Jinjer and Bad Wolves, to name just a few. Uncured draws consistent praise for its energetic, relentless live performances and outstanding playing. In late 2023, Rex and Zak teamed up with platinum producer David Bendeth (Bring Me the Horizon, I Prevail) to co-write much of the material on Warpath. The partnership has worked. Warpath is a wild ride, showcasing the band’s exceptional musicianship and flair with songs that are controversial, insightful, and unapologetically angry.

(Photo - Neil van Niekerk)