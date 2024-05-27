UNDER BLACKENED SKIES Return After A Decade With Re-Recording Of Fan-Favourite Song "Part Together"

After a ten-year hiatus, Birmingham’s heavy metal heavyweights, Under Blackened Skies, are back with a thunderous return. Marking their resurgence, the band is set to re-release "Part Together", a track that has remained a fan favorite since its original debut in 2010.

"Part Together" captures the essence of Under Blackened Skies' powerful sound and profound lyrical depth. The song delves into themes of chaos, self-discovery, and unity, resonating deeply with listeners through its intense and evocative lyrics that remind listeners that We are together, WE STAND AS ONE!!

The re-release of "Part Together" not only celebrates the band's legacy but also introduces their raw and potent sound to a new generation of metal fans. The track's intricate composition and powerful message exemplify Under Blackened Skies’ mastery in blending fierce instrumentation with thought-provoking storytelling.

Under Blackened Skies is a metal band formed in Birmingham, UK, in 2008. Known for their intense live performances and thought-provoking lyrics, the band has garnered a dedicated following worldwide. With a renewed lineup and a passion for pushing musical boundaries, Under Blackened Skies continues to make waves in the metal scene.

"We are excited to bring back Under Blackened Skies, a huge piece of our lives, we are revitalised and itching to show you what we have been working on." says lead vocalist Manu. "‘Part Together’ is about the journey of self-discovery and the power of unity. In a world that often feels divided, we hope this song brings people together, reminding them that they are not alone in their struggles."

"Part Together" will be available on all major streaming platforms starting Friday, May 31. A visualiser video will premiere that morning.

To celebrate their comeback, Under Blackened Skies will perform a special return show at Dead Wax in Birmingham on Saturday, July 13t with Hands Of Attrition and Elyrean also joining the lineup.

Under Blackened Skies are:

Manu Patel - Vocals

Aaron Sheldon - Guitar

Chris Locke - Guitar

Dan Carter - Bass

Andy Davies - Drums