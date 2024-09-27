UNDER THE OAK Debut "The Last Of A Dying Breed" Music Video; New Album Available Now
September 27, 2024, 10 minutes ago
Cantankerous Norwegian metallers, Under The Oak, see their third full-length, Last Of A Dying Breed, issued today, via Wormholedeath.
Accompanying the release is a humorous video for the title track, where the band plays their geriatric selves (albeit with no less piss & vinegar), upending the tranquil life at an old age home. The band continues with their history of black n white promotional clips, courtesy of Terje Johansen (Metaworks Photography & Art). The video can be seen below.
The Last Of A Dying Breed tracklisting:
"Inner Truth Of Denial"
"When The Sirens Call"
"Grim Reaper"
"Nightmare"
"Shadow Of Darkness"
"The Last Of A Dying Breed"
"Death By Cutlery"
"Keyboard Warrior"
"Playing Dead"
"Wobblehead"
"Ride The Sky" (Cover)
"The Last Of A Dying Breed" video:
A performance/record release party is scheduled for October 11, at John Dee, in downtown Oslo, Norway.