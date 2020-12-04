UNDEROATH – Observatory Livestream Series Now Available

After their groundbreaking, unparalleled, and influential Observatory livestream series this past July, which grossed almost $800,000 in total sales (including tickets, merch, and vinyl) across 54 countries, GRAMMY-nominated band Underoath are issuing the audio and video from the livestreamed shows of the full album performances. The audio and video for Lost in the Sound of Separation was released last month. 2006's Define the Great Line is being released today, December 4. The audio was remixed by Chad Howat (Paramore, K. Flay).

Underoath were one of the first artists to produce an immersive, full production that was completely livestreamed — to this day, the vast majority of streams aren't truly live. Underoath approached this series as more than just the live performance, and as they launch Phase 2 of Observatory, they want fans to be able to access or own the audio and video from the groundbreaking event. If fans aren't interested in owning the material, they can still listen to the show anytime via their favorite streaming platform. Music videos of select songs will be released weekly for each show.

Access the material here.

Revolver has also partnered with Underoath to offer a limited vinyl pressing for each of the three studio albums featured in the Observatory series.

The Observatory series influenced countless others in the livestreaming space and was featured in Billboard, Forbes, CNBC, Revolver, Loudwire, Alternative Press, and Rock Sound.

For Observatory, the band performed a show per week, broadcast from a secret location and including a groundbreaking new stage design utilizing full touring production exclusively built for these online performances. The series kicked off with the Grammy-nominated Lost In The Sound of Separation, followed by the gold-selling Define the Great Line, and wrapped with They're Only Chasing Safety, which also achieved gold status.