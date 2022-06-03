UNEARTH Announces European Festival Tour; MIKE JUSTIAN To Rejoin Band For Upcoming Dates; Group Working On New Album With WILL PUTNEY

American metalcore pioneers, Unearth, have announced they will be touring for a few weeks this summer hitting many European Festivals and club shows this July and August, followed by two US festivals, Summit Fest in Ohio and Blue Ridge Rock Fest in Virginia this August and September, respectfully.

The band is also happy to announce Mike Justian (of Madball) will be re-joining Unearth on drums for all upcoming live performances, replacing Nick Pierce. For more information and to catch the band on tour, visit their website here.

Mike Justian states" "I'm tremendously excited and grateful for the chance to play these tunes again and make new memories with these guys. Looking forward and see ya soon. Cheers!”

Unearth collectively adds" “Mike’s contributions on our albums The Oncoming Storm'and III-In the Eyes of Fire, as well as his unmatched live performances, cemented him as part of this band forever and we couldn't be happier to revisit the stage, those songs and more, together this summer.”

Unearth are also wrapping up the final touches on their forthcoming studio album with Will Putney. The upcoming full-length will be Pierce’s final album with Unearth, wrapping up a ten-year stint of three records and tours on five continents. Unearth collectively wishes Nick the best with future projects. Stay tuned for more details and new music soon.

Tour dates:

July

28 – Tolmin, Slovenia - Metal Days Fest

29 - Essen, Germany - Nord Open Air

30 - Bausendorf, Germany- Riez Open Air

August

2 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville

3 - Munich, Germany - Free+Easy Fest

4 - Rasnov, Romania - Rockstadt Extreme Fest

6 - Rhone Alpes, France - Sylak Fest

7- Montpellier (Saint Jean de Védas), France - Festival Secret Place

11- Weinheim, Germany - Cafe Central

12 – Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Fest

13 – Jaroměř. Czech Rep - Brutal Assault Fest

18 - Sulingen, Germany - Reload Fest

27 - Tallmadge, OH - Summit Fest

September

8 - Alton, Virginia - Blue Ridge Rock Fest

(Photo - Ivan Niwy Kovacova - MusicExistence)