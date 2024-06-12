UNEARTH Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of The Oncoming Storm In Boston This Saturday

This Saturday (June 15), American metalcore pioneers, Unearth, will celebrate 20 years of their album, The Oncoming Storm, at Boston's Storm Fest at the Big Night Live venue by playing the record in its entirety, along with select songs from their catalog.

Says the band: "Joining us on this monster gig at Big Night Live will be some of our greatest friends and biggest influences in the metal and hardcore scenes. We are happy to welcome Bleeding Through, Overcast, Fuming Mouth, All Out War, High Command and Apes to our first All Ages gig in the city of Boston in 21 years."

Tickets are available here.

Unearth is:

Trevor Phipps - vocals

Buz McGrath - lead guitar

Peter Layman - guitar

Chris O'Toole - bass

Mike Justian - drums

(Photo - Ben Alexis)