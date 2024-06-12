UNEARTH Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of The Oncoming Storm In Boston This Saturday
This Saturday (June 15), American metalcore pioneers, Unearth, will celebrate 20 years of their album, The Oncoming Storm, at Boston's Storm Fest at the Big Night Live venue by playing the record in its entirety, along with select songs from their catalog.
Says the band: "Joining us on this monster gig at Big Night Live will be some of our greatest friends and biggest influences in the metal and hardcore scenes. We are happy to welcome Bleeding Through, Overcast, Fuming Mouth, All Out War, High Command and Apes to our first All Ages gig in the city of Boston in 21 years."
Tickets are available here.
Unearth is:
Trevor Phipps - vocals
Buz McGrath - lead guitar
Peter Layman - guitar
Chris O'Toole - bass
Mike Justian - drums
(Photo - Ben Alexis)