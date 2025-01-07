UNÉN Share New Single / Video “Sky”

Finnish melodic metal band Unén have shared their new single and accompanying visualizer video, “Sky”, out now via Frontiers Music Srl.

Lead singer Stina Girs comments on the track: “A dream of a secret door leading to a world where no one judges, there is no concept of time, you can be everything you want and fantasies are real. You dare to let go of reality. This is all what Sky is about.”

Hailing from Helsinki, Finland, Unén are a modern melodic metal band, whose music also incorporates elements ranging from progressive to pop, blending intensity with sensitivity in its sound.

Unén was originally founded in late 2021, laying the foundation for the band's musical style. In 2022, Unén focused on composing and refining production independently, resulting in the release of two self-published tracks. However, after a rollercoaster year, there was a need to change the lineup to accelerate production.

The word "Unén" was derived from the band's original idea that lyrics would be based on the world of dreams. However, due to lineup changes, this concept took a different direction, but the name remained.

In the beginning of 2023, there was a shift in Unén's lineup due to the change of lead singer, which notably accelerated all activities. The band members coming together was a series of fortunate coincidences and determined searches, including encounters with old acquaintances. The right people had found each other.

Unén released their first single "Made of Stone (cover)" in May 2023 with the new lead singer, Stina Girs. She became known during the IDOLS competition in 2011 and subsequently released two albums as a solo artist. The original song by Evanescence inspired this evolved lineup of Unén to showcase their unique sound and overall direction. Following this, the band focused solely on creating their own songs.

All members of Unén bring their own expertise and input to the band. Every song created is a sum of its creators, and there is no specific leader. The band members are united by their passion for making music, even though their day jobs are completely different.

Unén signed with Frontiers Music in February 2024, thus enabling the band to achieve the channel they sought to release their music to the world.

(Photo: Elsa Wellamo)