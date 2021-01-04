UNFLESH Reveal Teaser Video For New Album, Inhumation, Due In April

New Hampshire-based blackened melodic death metallers Unflesh will issue their second full-length, Inhumation, on April 2nd.

The band partnered with artist Junki Sakuraba (Seven Spires) once again to create the killer album cover for Inhumation. The album was mixed and mastered by renowned musician and engineer V. Santura (Triptykon, Dark Fortress) at Woodshed Studios in Landshut, Germany.

Tracklisting:

"Behold Nightfall"

"Vast Forest Of Impaled Cadavers"

"To Renounce Flesh And Blood"

"Inhumation"

"Holocaust Of Stars"

"The Sepulchral Depths"

"Amongst Horrors Must I Dwell"

"Dehumanized Legion"

Inhumation sees Unflesh guitarist / vocalist Ryan Beevers (Solium Fatalis) aided by two new members: bassist Orion Hubbard (Excrecor) and drummer Jeff Saltzman (Aversed, Allegaeon, Continuum, Solium Fatalis).

Regarding the musical direction on Inhumation, Ryan Beevers says: "For this album, there was a lot more focus on developing a lingering dark atmosphere throughout the record with the music and lyrics to create a more immersive listening experience. The album is a lot more dynamic and introduces some new elements into the Unflesh sound, all to enhance the mood within the album."

"Inhumation delves into the concept of desensitization and losing one's soul or losing one's humanity so to speak," continues Beevers. "The title itself is used in a metaphorical sense, as the actual definition of the word 'Inhumation' is the action or practice of burying the dead. For album purposes, the title is used on a more spiritual and emotional level. Each track on the album is a bit of a meditation on different aspects of the primary concept. When the listener gets to the last song on the album, the totality of the album will have taken form."

"I was extremely focused on binding together the riffs and lyrics to channel a certain atmosphere I had in my head initially when writing the songs. The goal was to create a more immersive listening experience. I think this goal is also reflected in how the album sounds and in the artwork. Everyone involved worked very hard on this record. We are looking forward to sharing this album with the world and to finally document the next step in the Unflesh sound with this second full-length album."

Check out a two-minute teaser for the new Unflesh album, Inhumation:

