UNION - Rare 1998 German Television Performance Of "October Morning Wind"

"This weekend we want to wish all of the moms a Happy Mother's Day," says Union. "To celebrate, here's a rare clip of Bruce Kulick and John Corabi doing one of our more mellow tunes, 'October Morning Wind', in Munich on German television in May of 1998 as part of the promo tour for our debut album."

Union, along with Lindsley Records and Blackbird Entertainment, have announced an exclusive license with eOne Music to release both their self-titled debut album and The Blue Room on 180 gram remastered vinyl. There will be multiple formats, limited color vinyl, and tons of extras. Stay tuned for more details and release dates as they become available.

Union is comprised of vocalist / guitarist John Corabi (Mötley Crüe, The Scream), guitarist Bruce Kulick (KISS, Grand Funk Railroad), bassist Jamie Hunting (David Lee Roth, Vince Neil), and drummer Brent Fitz (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, Vince Neil).

Formed in Los Angeles, California in 1997, Union released two studio albums and one live album: Union (1998), Live In The Galaxy (1999), and The Blue Room (2000).