UNLEASH THE ARCHERS Announce European Tour For November / December 2021; STRIKER And NORTHTALE Confirmed As Support

Vancouver, BC-based Unleash The Archers were formed in late 2007 by vocalist and frontwoman Brittney Slayes, together with her partner and the band’s drummer Scott Buchanan. Spanning the gap between various forms of metal, genre-blending has become their speciality, and the resulting product is a potent mix of intelligent song-writing and technically versatile musicianship. Guttural screams likened to blackened death combined with the soaring wails of a four-octave mezzo-soprano in power-metal style have created a sound unlike anything else in the industry.

Unleash The Archers have been described as "show-stealers" and "wildly entertaining" by fans and peers alike, and they strive to put on a show that will stick with you long after you’ve left the venue. Since having signed to Napalm Records in 2015 the band broadened their fan base extensively which they will continue to do with their extended Soul-Bounding Across Europe 2021 tour.

Brittney Slayes states: "I think it goes without saying that we are all insanely excited to see live shows start happening again. Not being able to tour for the last year has been agony, and not just because we love playing music; we miss our fans like crazy! We can't wait to see all your smiling faces and hang out with you all at the shows. We are also beyond stoked to get to play the new album live for the first time as well! We've loved hearing from everyone what their favourite songs are and we just know we are going to hear your voices loud and clear on the Soul-Bounding Across Europe Tour this winter! See you on the road real soon!"

Dates are as follows:

November

24 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

25 - Hamburg, Germany - Kronensaal

26 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube

27 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Winter Masters Of Rock **

28 - Wroclaw, Poland - Pralnia

30 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

December

1 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

2 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

3 - Geiselwind, Germany - Christmas Bash **

4 - Mannheim, Germany -7er Club

5 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

7 - Lyon, France - Warmaudio

8 - Paris, France - Backstage

9 - Toulouse, France - L’usine à Musique

10 - Bilbao, Spain - Stage Live

11 - Madrid, Spain Shoko

12 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

14 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club

15 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

16 - Siegburg, Germany - Kubana

17 - Aarschot, Belgium - De Klinker

18 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo

19 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

** Unleash The Archers only

Photo by Shimon Karmel