UNLEASH THE ARCHERS Live At Bloodstock 2024; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Now Streaming

Relive the sheer power and electrifying energy of Unleash The Archers as they take the stage at Bloodstock Open Air Metal Festival 2024. Recorded live on August 10, 2024, at Catton Park, Derbyshire, England, this full set showcases the band’s legendary live performance skills, blending soaring melodies, crushing riffs, and relentless energy that left the crowd in awe.

With their dynamic fusion of power metal, melodic death metal, and progressive elements, Unleash The Archers have carved out a unique place in the metal world. Their appearance at Bloodstock was one of the most anticipated performances of the festival, and they delivered beyond expectations with a setlist packed with fan favorites and jaw-dropping technical mastery.

Setlist:

"Abyss"

"Soulbound"

"Ghosts In The Mist"

"Green & Glass"

"Awakening"

"The Matriarch"

"Tonight We Ride"

Unleash The Archers released their sixth studio album, Phantoma, last May via Napalm Records.

Mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen, and with lead guitarist Andrew Kingsley at the helm as both principal songwriter and producer, Phantoma is an exciting advancement in Unleash The Archers’ songwriting and storytelling mastery, and a giant leap forward in their towering musical trajectory.

Phantoma tracklisting:

"Human Era"

"Ph4/NT0mA"

"Buried In Code"

"The Collective"

"Green & Glass"

"Gods In Decay"

"Give It Up Or Give It All"

"Ghosts In The Mist"

"Seeking Vengeance"

"Blood Empress"

“Seeking Vengeance” video:

“Ghosts In The Mist” video:

"Green & Glass" video:

Unleash The Archers lineup:

Brittney Slayes - Vocals

Scott Buchanan - Drums

Grant Truesdell - Guitar, Vocals

Andrew Kingsley - Guitar, Vocals

Nick Miller - Bass