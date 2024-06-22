UNLEASH THE ARCHERS Return Home From First Ever Australia / New Zealand Tour - "You Blew Our Faces Off Every Night, And Made Us Feel So Welcome"

Canadian modern power metal icons, Unleash The Archers, kicked off their first ever Australa / New Zealand tour on June 5th in Canberra, Australia. The tour wrapped up on June 14 at Valhalla in Wellington, New Zealand. The band has checked in with the following update:

"We’ve been home for a few days now, and have finally (maybe?) gotten over our jet lag, so we just wanted to take a moment to say a huge thank you to everyone that made our first Aus/NZ tour such a huge success. For starters, Hardline Media, you amazing humans you, we had the absolute best time. We cannot wait to return, and we cannot wait to work with you again when we do. You were kindhearted, hard working, detail oriented and insanely good at herding us around like the cats we are. Thank you so much, from the bottom of our big, dumb hearts.

Second, of course, thanks to the wild bunch that is Firestorm; you guys were perfect every night, and were the best tour mates we could ever ask for. Whenever we hit the road we always strive to do so with rad people, and we can say that with 100% certainty you guys fit the bill. Can’t wait to watch you rock the world; keep it up, keep going.

Next, we want to thank our sound tech, Troy McCosker, for being so. fkn. good. Not only are you a rad human but you also know your shit and not for one second did we ever have to wonder if we were in good hands. You troubleshot our snake issue in seconds on night one, and sorry but from that moment on we were hooked. Hope to work with you again real soon, buddy.

Lastly, of course, massive thank you to all of our amazing Aussie and Kiwi fans. You blew our faces off every night, and made us feel so welcome. We will return and we will do so as quickly as possible, promise. Huge love to you all, can’t wait to hear your beautiful voices again soon. We will see you again!"

On June 6th, Unleash The Archers performed at Manning Bar in Sydney, Australia. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Abyss"

"Through Stars"

"Soulbound"

"Faster Than Light"

"The Matriarch"

"Awakening"

"Green And Glass"

"Ghosts In The Mist"

"Seeking Vengeance"

"Tonight We Ride"

"Apex"

"Carry The Flame"

"Afterlife"