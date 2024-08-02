UNLEASH THE ARCHERS Vocalist BRITTNEY SLAYES Featured In Chaoszine Q&A (Video)

Unleash The Archers‬ vocalist Brittney Slayes was interviewed by Finland's Chaoszine at John Smith Rock Festival in Laukaa, Finland as part of their Meet The Artists series. Check out the chat below.

Unleash The Archers will support Powerwolf on the band's upcoming North Anerican tour. During the run, Unleash The Archers will play three headline show. Dates are as follows:

September

1 - Lawrence, KS - The Botttleneck

2 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Hall

11 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

Tour dates supporting Powerwolf:

August

29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hollywood Palladium

31 - Denver, CO - The Ogden Theatre

September

3 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera Theatre

4 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Theatre

5 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

7 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Landing

8 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

9 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

12 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

13 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

14 - New York City, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

15 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

Unleash The Archers, released their massive sixth studio album, Phantoma, on May 10 via Napalm Records. The album has hit the charts in the US, Canada, UK, Germany and Switzerland.

Napalm Records: "Congratulations to Unleash The Archers on their amazing chart success! Their latest album has stormed the charts, and we couldn't be prouder. Thank you to all the fans for your incredible support."

Check out the new BraveWords feature story on Unleash The Archers, featuring an interview with vocalist Brittney Slayes, here.

Intertwining reality with imagination, Unleash The Archers were inspired to utilize elements of AI during the creation of Phantoma, in keeping with its innovative theme. Frontwoman and lyricist Brittney Slayes conjured the album's concept in 2021; before the swarm of pressing commentary surrounding AI began to reach an all-time high.

The band weaved electronic and synthwave elements throughout the album’s 10 colossal anthems, which - in line with its theme - prove much darker and heavier in comparison to the bright positivity of Abyss. Album opener “Human Era” sets the tone with imagery of a bleak, windswept futurescape that crescendos headlong into the breakneck pace of power metal bastion “Ph4/NT0mA” - a masterwork of dueling guitar solos and vocal acrobatics. Trad-metal influenced “Buried In Code” lights the way with pummeling rhythms before the album’s path turns dark on heavy metal hardened “The Collective”, with Brittney Slayes’ warm tones inviting the listener to ‘join or stand aside’! Hair-raising first single “Green & Glass” unveils the truth before the upbeat 80s flavored “Gods In Decay” and the extraordinary balladic anthem “Give It Up Or Give It All” showcase the varied song writing prowess of Unleash The Archers’ modern era. A trifecta of concept closers begins with the moody “Ghosts In The Mist”, leading into the soaring yet menacing “Seeking Vengeance” before closing with the bittersweet tale of “Blood Empress”.

Mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen, and with lead guitarist Andrew Kingsley at the helm as both principal songwriter and producer, Phantoma is an exciting advancement in Unleash The Archers’ songwriting and storytelling mastery, and a giant leap forward in their towering musical trajectory.

Phantoma tracklisting:

"Human Era"

"Ph4/NT0mA"

"Buried In Code"

"The Collective"

"Green & Glass"

"Gods In Decay"

"Give It Up Or Give It All"

"Ghosts In The Mist"

"Seeking Vengeance"

"Blood Empress"

“Seeking Vengeance” video:

“Ghosts In The Mist” video:

"Green & Glass" video:

Unleash The Archers lineup:

Brittney Slayes - Vocals

Scott Buchanan - Drums

Grant Truesdell - Guitar, Vocals

Andrew Kingsley - Guitar, Vocals

Nick Miller - Bass