UNQUIET MUSIC LTD Releases New Concept Album Feat. KING CRIMSON’s TREY GUNN

Unquiet Music LTD has released a new concept album titled In The Name Of... (A Prayer For Our Times) and features Trey Gunn of King Crimson, Markus Reuter of Stick Men and Frédéric L’Epée of Yang among others.

The overall spirit behind this album is rock ‘n’ roll - keeping a popular access to an uncompromised way of approaching things. However, it also has the ambition of providing something different for adventurous ears.

The styles of music used are diverse, and influences can be traced from concrete music, minimalism, ambient, electronic, progressive rock, and contemporary classical. A few names can be cited as inspirations: Olivier Messiaen, Steve Reich, Arvo Pärt, Brian Eno, Robert Fripp, Peter Gabriel, and John Zorn just to name a few.

Unquiet Music Ltd is both a concept and a company founded in 2019 by JP Rossi. JP grew up in the late-‘70s and ‘80s, and founded different bands by the end of the ‘80s, early-‘90s, inspired by both British epic and dark rock and French ‘chanson’, bands such as Genesis, Simple Minds, Joy Division, and in France Alain Bashung, Alain Souchon etc… He had a notable act in the ‘90s called “L’Air de Rien” with the drummer Karim Ziad, and guitarist Khliff Miziallaoua, from the then ‘rai’ scene (Cheb Khaled, Cheb Mami) who contributed to the album as well. In the mid 90’s the band split and it was only 20 years later that JP returned to the music, with a wealth of musical education and worldwide experiences.

Says JP, “The idea is to create an uncompromising sound, basically something that would not be heard anywhere else – at least as such, since we all only recycle…The form is a musical mandala in 4 pieces, based on the traditional prayer ‘In the name of the father etc’… The music should really be considered as a single piece, a prayer, a vessel to be embarked in a travel through our modest but also ambitious condition.”

The music was elaborated as a tentative transcription of aural dreams. The process developed over a couple of years, and was only possible through the patient collection of the dreams remnants into a digital audio workstation. Some of the themes needed live performances, and musicians gradually integrated the project. An important step was passed when Markus Reuter joined for the production by the end of 2018.

There is a full length video to support the music. It is not a ‘contemplative’ work in any way, it rather aims at creating a story in parallel with the music. It should add a different and hopefully interesting dimension to the experience. There are also close to 2 hours of demo work, some quite advanced, some quite different, that Unquiet Music Ltd intends to release gradually, including bonuses for fans.

Watch the video for “In The Name Of The Son (Atomisation)”:

Purchase the album on Bandcamp.