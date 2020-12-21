UNTIMELY DEMISE Guitarist MATT CUTHBERTSON Shreds His Way Through "Follow That Kid" From Home Alone Soundtrack (Video)

Matt Cuthbertson, guitarist for Canadian bashers Untimely Demise, has posted a new playthrough video online.

Matt: "I've wanted to do this for about a decade now and finally got around to metalizing a Home Alone track! This is my interpretation of the beautiful 'Follow That Kid' orchestral track from my favourite Christmas movie!"

Back in 2019, Untimely Demise have posted raw, uncut footage of 'Cancer Of The Heart' performed at Headbangers Open Air Fest on Saturday, July 26th on that year in Brande Hornerkirchen, Germany. Check it out below.