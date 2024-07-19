UNTO OTHERS Announce Never, Neverland Album

Unto Others have announced their third full-length album Never, Neverland, due for release September 20 via Century Media Records.

Never, Neverland, continues to not only mark Unto Other as the successors to Type O Negative or the Sisters of Mercy, but as a band on the verge of something unholy and massive.

Unto Other's third LP, following underground classics, Mana and Strength, it's the sound of harsh light breaking through the Portland quartet's darkened gothic and classic metal motifs. The band has teamed up with producer Tom Dalgety (Ghost, The Cult), taking the next step from dark sunglasses and chugging metallic riffs to the more melodious gloom of lead track, "Butterfly", the crunching, punkish abandon of "Suicide Today" or the grandiosity of "Angel Of The Night".

Find preorders on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Butterfly”

“Momma Likes The Door Closed”

“Angel Of The Night”

“Suicide Today”

“Sunshine”

“Glass Slippers”

“Fame”

“When The Kids Get Caught”

“Flatline”

“Time Goes On”

“Cold World”

“I Am The Light”

“Farwell”

“Raigeki 雷撃”

“Hoops”

“Never, Neverland”

“Pet Sematary” (Bonus cover version)

“Raigeki 雷撃” video:

See Unto Others on tour across the globe this summer and fall. Buy tickets here.

August

1 - Copenhagen, DK - Stengade

2 - Wacken, DE - Wacken Open Air

3 - Munster, DE - Zappenduster Festival

4 - Berlin, DE - SO 36

5 - Gdynia, PL - Klub Ucho

6 - Poznan, PL - 2Progi

8 - Villena, ES - Leyendas Del Rock Festival

9 - Jaromer, CZ - Brutal Assault Festival

10 - Schlotheim, DE - Party San Open Air

11 - Kortrijk, BE - Alcatraz Music Festival

13 - Fontaneto D'agogna, IT - Phenomenon

14 - Dornbirn, AT - Conrad Sohm

15 - Munich, DE - Backstage

16 - Gyöngyös, HU - Fekete Zaj Festival

17 - Hamburg, DE - Bambi Galore

18 - Eindhoven, NL - Dynamo Metal Fest

October

28 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater *

29 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre *

30 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre *

November

1 - Calgary, AB The Palace Theatre *

2 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory *

3 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory *

4 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot *

5 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre *

7 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore *

8 - St Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre *

10 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre *

11 - Toronto, ON - History *

13 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS *

14 - Quebec City, QC - Theatre Capitole *

15 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre *

16 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom At Manhattan Center *

17 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall *

19 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Theater *

20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE *

21 - Stroudsburg, PA - The Sherman Theater *

22 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore *

23 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore *

24 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live *

26 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium *

27 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern *

29 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues *

30 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre *

December

1 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum *

3 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall *

4 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion *

6 - Albuquerque, NM - REVEL *

7 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee Theatre *

9 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre *

10 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues *

11 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino *

12 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

13 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield *

14 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium *

* with W.A.S.P.

Unto Others lineup:

Gabriel Franco - Vocals, Guitars

Sebastian Silva - Guitars

Brandon Hill - Bass

Colin Vranizan - Drums

(Photo - Artur Tarczewski)