UNTO OTHERS Announces North American Tour; Share “Pet Sematary” Music Video

Portland, Oregon's Unto Others released their triumphant new LP Never, Neverland last month and now, the band announce a North American tour in support of the album. This November and December, Unto Others will traverse the U.S. and Canada featuring stops in Spokane, Vancouver, Calgary, Louisville, Montreal, Los Angeles and more, with additional dates to be announced very soon. Tickets go on sale on November 1 at 10 AM local time.

Unto Others' Gabriel Franco comments, "As many of you already know, 5 weeks ago our previously planned North American tour fell through. With very little time our excellent team has managed to keep us on the road. We are making a point on this run to hit cities we do not travel to very often, or have never played at all. There are still a few TBA's right now, but we will keep you updated as we finish up the booking process. This will be our first headlining tour of the USA in 3 years, so expect a long set that covers our entire catalog, in small sweaty venues. If you don't see your town here, we have plans to hit as many major U.S. cities as we can in 2025. Until then, thanks for your support."

Additionally, Unto Others have shared a music video for their Never, Neverland Digital Deluxe Bonus Cover "Pet Sematary" which you can check out below.

Never, Neverland marks a new epoch for Unto Others (rounded out by guitarist Sebastian Silva, bassist Brandon Hill and drummer Colin Vranizan). Having emerged in 2017, the band turned heads with the Don't Waste Your Time EP, followed by the beloved 2019 full length Mana and 2021's heavy hitting Strength LP. Now, Unto Others build upon the seductive and beguiling foundation they've hewn out of a bedrock of goth, classic rock, punk, black metal and heavy metal.

See Unto Others on the road to close out 2024; more dates to be announced soon.

Dates:

November

15 – Spokane, WA – The Big Dipper

16 – Vancouver, BC – Wise Hall

18 – Calgary, AB – Dickens

19 – Edmonton, AB – The Starlite Room

21 – Winnipeg, MB – The Park Theatre

25 – Louisville, KY – Mag Bar

27 – Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedraft’s Brewing Co.

29 – Syracuse, NY – The Song & Dance

30 – Montreal, QC – Cabaret Fouf

December

1 – Quebec City, QC – L’Anti Bar & Spectacles

3 – Portland, ME – Geno’s

6 – Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819

8 – Memphis, TN – Growlers

10 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

11 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace

12 – Tucson, AZ – The Rock

13 – Los Angeles, CA – Knucklehead Hollywood

Order Never, Neverland on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Butterfly”

“Momma Likes The Door Closed”

“Angel Of The Night”

“Suicide Today”

“Sunshine”

“Glass Slippers”

“Fame”

“When The Kids Get Caught”

“Flatline”

“Time Goes On”

“Cold World”

“I Am The Light”

“Farwell”

“Raigeki 雷撃”

“Hoops”

“Never, Neverland”

“Pet Sematary” (Bonus cover version)

"Momma Likes The Door Closed":

"Angel Of The Night":

“Raigeki 雷撃” video:

Unto Others lineup:

Gabriel Franco - Vocals, Guitars

Sebastian Silva - Guitars

Brandon Hill - Bass

Colin Vranizan - Drums

(Photo: Brendan McGowan)