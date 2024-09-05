UNTO OTHERS Dropped From Upcoming W.A.S.P. Fall Tour

Back on May 28th, Portland, Oregon's Unto Others were announced as the opening act for W.A.S.P.'s Album ONE Alive North American Tour.

The 39-city run kicks off on October 26th in San Luis Obispo, CA, making stops across North America in Vancouver, BC, Toronto, ON, Minneapolis, MN, Dallas, TX, New York, NY, Orlando, FL and more before wrapping up on December 14th at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA.

However, earlier today, September 5th, Unto Others issued the following unexpected announcement:

"North America:

We will not be touring with W.A.S.P. this fall. They have decided it is in their best interest to drop us from the tour. This came with no warning or room for discussion on our end, and with 7 weeks to go before the run, really leaves us with minimal time to plan a suitable alternative.

As I'm sure many will be left wondering why, we will tell you only the facts we know:

- W.A.S.P. told our team we never provided a marketing plan (we did, multiple times and have been working very hard promoting this tour and our new record.)

That’s it. No other reason was given. We are disappointed with this decision, we are all W.A.S.P. fans, and it’s a shame when things work out this way so we are sorry. We will get some North American dates going as soon as we can and keep you updated.

Subsequently, we have to cancel our Halloween show at Jackknife Brewing in Kelowna, BC which was routed as part of this tour.

On a more positive note: We are playing Maryland Death Fest Pre-Fest in Baltimore, MD on May 21st 2025. Tickets are on sale now."

(Photo courtesy of the official Unto Others Facebook page)



