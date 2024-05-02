UNTO OTHERS Return With New Single / Video "Butterfly"

Portland, Oregon's Unto Others make their long-awaited return with a new single and music video for "Butterfly", out today via Century Media.

The new track reflects the band's grounding in a bedrock of goth, classic rock, punk, black metal and heavy metal.

Unto Others explain the song is about, "...the choices we make everyday, do we create or destroy, do we lift up or put down. Do we do this to ourselves, or others. The listener can decide."

"Butterfly" is a remarkable preview into what's on the horizon from Unto Others. Available now on digital streaming platforms, the song was produced/mixed by Tom Dalgety in Portland, OR and it arrives alongside a ghostly, ethereal new music video by Zev Deans.

Unto Others will be playing two special Mana five year anniversary shows next month in Portland and Salt Lake City, and they'll be performing all over Europe later this summer — tickets are on sale now, and tour dates are listed below.

Catch Unto Others live at the following shows:

May

10 - Portland, OR - Star Theater [Mana 5 Year Anniversary]

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High Saloon [Mana 5 Year Anniversary]

August

1 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Stengade

2 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

3 - Munster, Germany - Zappenduster Festival

4 - Berlin, Germany - SO 36

5 - Gdynia, Poland - Klub Ucho

6 - Poznan, Poland - 2Progi

8 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas Del Rock Festival

9 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Festival

10 - Schlotheim, Germany - Party San Open Air

11 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Music Festival

13 - Fontaneto D'agogna, Italy - Phenomenon

14 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad Sohm

15 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

16 - Gyöngyös, Hungary - Fekete Zaj Festival

17 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore

18 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo Metal Fest

(Photo: Kim Coffel)