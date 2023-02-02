Update: AEROSMITH Frontman STEVEN TYLER Officially Named In Lawsuit Alleging Child Sexual Abuse

Entertainment Weekly is reporting that Steven Tyler has been formally named as a defendant in a lawsuit initiated last month alleging that he sexually abused a minor in the 1970s.

A complaint filed by Julia Misley (previously known as Julia Holcomb) in Los Angeles County Superior Court under the California Child Victims Act accuses the Aerosmith frontman of sexual assault, coercion of an abortion, and involuntary infamy. Misley, now 65, alleges that Tyler, 74, used his fame and status to "groom, manipulate, exploit, [and] sexually assault" her over the course of three years, beginning when she was 16 and he was in his mid-20s.

Tyler was previously identified as Defendant Doe 1, and the court provided legal approval to name him on Wednesday. Misley is seeking an unspecified amount of compensation and a trial.

Representatives for Tyler didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

According to the complaint, which EW has reviewed, Misley met Tyler in 1973 after attending an Aerosmith concert in Oregon, where she was invited backstage and later to Tyler's hotel room. She accuses the musician of sexually abusing her that evening and of sexually assaulting her in a hotel room after Aerosmith's next concert in Seattle, where Tyler allegedly flew her out to attend. The following year, Tyler met with Misley's mother and "convinced her to sign over the guardianship of her daughter to him," assuring her of her well-being, the complaint says.

