URIAH HEEP Launch New Video Series "Songwriting With PHIL LANZON"; Episode #1 Streaming

Uriah Heep have launched a new video series, Song Writing With Phil Lanzon. Episode #1 can be found below.

Says the band: "For our 1st episode, Phil takes us behind the scenes as he describes the meaning and the musical details of the Uriah Heep song, 'It's All Been Said', from the album Living The Dream!"

In other Heep news, Wymer Publishing will release Martin Poppoff's new book, Uriah Heep: A Visual Biography, on April 16. You can pre-order the title here. Customers who pre-order by January 31 can have their names printed on a dedicated fan page.

The publication of Martin Popoff’s Uriah Heep: A Visual Biography is something of a bitter‐sweet event given recent news. Following the very sad loss of Lee Kerslake in September 2020, Popoff - having interviewed various band members over the past few years - was all set to conduct another interview with Ken Hensley in mid-November when the tragic news of Ken’s sudden departure reached Heep fans around the world. Undeterred, the decision that had already been made to immortalize Uriah Heep with a comprehensive visual biography remained.

Popoff’s celebrated and detailed timeline takes us through more than fifty years of massive rock history from this much‐loved band. From the early days with legendary front man David Byron, through the John Lawton years; the John Sloman and Pete Goalby fronted periods and from 1986 with Bernie Shaw taking centre stage; all eras are comprehensively covered.

This differs from previous Uriah Heep books with the inclusion of so many previously unpublished photos, along with rare memorabilia and artefacts that makes this an indispensable addition to the vast Uriah Heep catalogue.

(Photo - Richard Stow)