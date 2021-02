Legendary rock icons, Uriah Heep, performed at the thirtieth anniversary of Wacken Open Air in the summer of 2019. You can now watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set.

Setlist:

"Grazed By Heaven"

"Too Scared To Run"

"Take Away My Soul"

"Rainbow Demon"

"Knockin' At My Door"

"Gypsy"

"Look At Yourself"

"July Morning"

"Lady In Black"

"Sunrise"

"Easy Livin'"