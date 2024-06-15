URIAH HEEP Live At Wacken Open Air 2023; Pro-Shot Video Posted

British Hard Rock pioneers Uriah Heep returned to Wacken Open Air 2023 to celebrate good times and legendary tunes. Check out pro-shot video of "Stealin'", "Rainbow Demon" and "July Morning" below.

In April 2023, Uriah Heep released a music video for "Golden Light", a track from the band's 25th studio album, Chaos & Colour, released back in January 2023 via Silver Lining Music. Watch the clip below.

“Golden Light” is a smorgasbord of soaring melodies, robust rhythm, luscious guitar lines, and brims with spiritual optimism. “We’ve always had positive energy in everything we do,” beams Mick Box, Uriah Heep’s venerable and effervescent founding member. “It’s always good over evil no matter where we look at it. That’s what we’re like as people, which is why it’s always been a big part of Heep to have that positivity.”

“‘Golden Light’ is a typical melodic Heep rock song” continues Box, “it explains that in this troubled world, there is a guardian angel shining down a light, to guide us through these difficult times. ‘Appy days!”

Chaos & Colour is an album which bristles with explosive classic rock guitars, supreme harmonies, and Heep’s famously generous keyboard foundation. “One Nation, One Sun” is a journey of soaring balladic contemplation, “Fly Like An Eagle” takes the listener on a journey of meditation, whilst “Closer To Your Dreams” is a battle cry for all rockers to get out there and do it, with Shaw imploring that “So many have tried but slipped away/Now it’s time for you to have your say.” During the entire album, Bernie Shaw’s timeless vocals sit expertly beside the band’s phenomenal artistry, rounding out exceptional performances throughout.

Produced by Jay Ruston, and engineered by Pieter Rietkerk, Chaos & Colour is a superb album of quality hard rock from the pioneers of the genre who continue to create top class material. Old fans will be reinvigorated whilst new fans will surely find Chaos & Colour an exceptional discovery. In this, their 53rd pioneering year as a band, Chaos & Colour sees Uriah Heep throwing down more life, light and energy than peers 40 years their juniors.

Chaos & Colour is available in black and coloured vinyl configurations, as a standard CD digipak, a deluxe CD packaged in a hardcover book with Uriah Heep’s Chaos & Colour signature patch and in digital formats. Order here.

Chaos & Colour tracklisting:

"Save Me Tonight"

"Silver Sunlight"

"Hail The Sunrise"

"Age Of Changes" *

"Hurricane"

"One Nation, One Sun"

"Golden Light"

"You’ll Never Be Alone"

"Fly Like An Eagle"

"Freedom To Be Free"

"Closer To Your Dreams" *

"Save Me Tonight" (Demo)**

* CD and Digital only

** Deluxe CD only

“Hurricane” lyric video:

"Save Me Tonight" video: