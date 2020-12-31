URIAH HEEP - Previously Unreleased Pro-Shot Footage Of MICK BOX And BERNIE SHAW Performing "July Morning" With ROCK MEETS CLASSIC Posted

Organizers for the annual Rock Meets Classic tour through parts of Europe have posted another previously unreleased clip, this time from their 2017 run.

"At the end of this year, we would like to thank all of you for the loyalty! Have fun with a very special song by Uriah Heep and see you again in the new hopefully better year."

Check out Uriah Heep guitarist Mick Box and vocalist Bernie Shaw performing "July Morning" from the band's 1971 album, Look At Yourself, with the Rock Meets Classic orchestra.

Rock Meets Classic recently confirmed Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider for the 2021 run of the annual tour. Snider will perform a Best Of Twisted Sister set for the duration of the tour.

Rock Meets Classic also confirmed that Europe frontman Joey Tempest will return as the headliner for the annual tour in 2021. This will be Tempest's second time with Rock Meets Classic, having headlined the 2016 run. Mike Tramp (White Lion), Midge Ure (Ultravox, Thin Lizzy) and Ronnie Romero (Rainbow, Lords Of Black) have also been confirmed.

Below is the curent tour schedule for RMC 2021.

Snider previously performed with Rock Meets Classic with a special one-off set at Wacken Open Air 2015. Check out pro-shot footage below.