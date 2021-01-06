URIAH HEEP’s MICK BOX On New Album Recordings – “We Went Into Lockdown Here In England For Another Month, Which Has Kind Of Thrown Things In Disarray”

Speaking to Kyle Meredith, Uriah Heep guitarist Mick Box spoke about the band’s plan to record their new album and follow-up to 2018’s Living The Dream.

Box states: "We actually had a studio booked in England…the same studio we recorded Living The Dream. And we had Jay Ruston, the same producer. We decided to go the same route, because Living The Dream was hailed by the fans and the media alike as one of the best albums of our career, and we thought we would take it a step further. We got it all booked for February, but then we went into lockdown here in England for another month, which has kind of thrown things in disarray. We're not quite sure whether people can come in and whether we can all get together in a room or not…it's all been thrown in disarray. So we had it booked. But nevertheless, we're still writing like mad to get an album written, so that when it all settles down and hopefully COVID disappears, we can get into a studio and do a new album. And all the shows we had in 2020 are now 2021, and we hope that they'll all come to fruition and we can get back to some normality."

Uriah Heep have released the fourth episode of the video series, Song Writing With Phil Lanzon. Watch below.

A message states: "Episode 4 of "Songwriting With Phil" as Phil Lanzon discusses, in a behind the scenes look, of what went into the writing of 'Love In Silence' from the album Sea Of Light."

Wymer Publishing will release Martin Poppoff's new book, Uriah Heep: A Visual Biography, on April 16. You can pre-order the title here. Customers who pre-order by January 31 can have their names printed on a dedicated fan page.

The publication of Martin Popoff’s Uriah Heep: A Visual Biography is something of a bitter‐sweet event given recent news. Following the very sad loss of Lee Kerslake in September 2020, Popoff - having interviewed various band members over the past few years - was all set to conduct another interview with Ken Hensley in mid-November when the tragic news of Ken’s sudden departure reached Heep fans around the world. Undeterred, the decision that had already been made to immortalize Uriah Heep with a comprehensive visual biography remained.

Popoff’s celebrated and detailed timeline takes us through more than fifty years of massive rock history from this much‐loved band. From the early days with legendary front man David Byron, through the John Lawton years; the John Sloman and Pete Goalby fronted periods and from 1986 with Bernie Shaw taking centre stage; all eras are comprehensively covered.

This differs from previous Uriah Heep books with the inclusion of so many previously unpublished photos, along with rare memorabilia and artefacts that makes this an indispensable addition to the vast Uriah Heep catalogue.

(Top photo - Richard Stow)