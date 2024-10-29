VACUOUS Sign To Relapse Records; New Album Coming 2025

Hailing from London, UK; death metal legion Vacuous has signed to Relapse Records and are prepared to release their sophomore full-length album in early 2025.

Stay tuned for new music and live performance announcements in the near future.

Vacuous was formed at the end of 2019 by guitarist Michael Brodsky and vocalist Jo Chen. They started out as a trio but when the pandemic hit, they hunkered down to write and realized their ambitions demanded a bigger band. They’re now a five-piece, joined by Max Southall on drums, Ezra Harkin on guitars and Zak Mullard on bass.

Their debut album, Dreams Of Dysphoria, came out in 2022 on Dark Descent Records / Me Saco un Ojo Records, followed by a split EP with Mortuary Spawn in 2023.

Vacuous have previously shared the stage with notable bands such as Wormrot, Obliteration, Undergang, and more amongst the underground of UK.

Dance of Teeth (Split w/ Mortuary Spawn) by Vacuous

Vacuous is:

Michael Brodsky - Guitar

Jo Chen - Vocals

Max Southall - Drums

Ezra Harkin - Guitar

Zak Mullard - Bass

(Photo: Stanley Gravett)