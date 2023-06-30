VADER Announce 40 Years Of The Apocalypse Anniversary Tour For Europe; Dates Confirmed For September / October 2023

Polish death metal legends Vader - fresh from their successful An Act Of Darkness tours in Far East, Australia and New Zealand - have announced their 40 Years Of The Apocalypse - Anniversary Tour 2023 for Europe

The band comments: "Vader starts the first shows of The World 40-Anniversary Tour 2023 / 2024 on September 20th in Czech Republic! Be ready for a very special set list reminding the band's way since vicious Necrolust demo till recent nuclear Solitude In Madness album. And more. On this tour organized by Massive Music, our old friends from Vomitory will share the stages with us."

Dates are as follows:

September

20 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Barrak

21 - Pardubice, Czech Republic - Zluty Pes Club

22 - Berlin, Germany - Orwohaus

23 - Hamburg, Germany - Staubnitz

24 - Trier, Germany - Mergener Hof

25 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

26 - Weiher, Germany - Live Music Hall

27 - Dortmund, Germany - Junkyard

28 - Helmond, Netherlands - Cacaofabriek

29 - Antwerp, Belgium - Kavka Zappa

30 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr de Nobel

October

1 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool

3 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK's Steel Mill

4 - Dublin, Ireland - Opium

5 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight 2

6 - Glasgow, Scotland - / Slay

7 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

8 - London, UK - Underworld

10 - Geneve, Switzerland - L'Usine

11 - Seewen, Switzerland - Gaswerk

12 - Milan, Italy - Slaughter Club

13 - Rome, Italy - Traffic

14 - San Dona Di Piave, Italy - Revolver

15 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv