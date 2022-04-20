VADER Announce October 2022 Tour Dates For Australia And New Zealand

Polish death metal legends Vader have announced their new tour in Australia and New Zealand for October 2022. The support comes from Polish Industrial/Groove metallers Thy Disease.

Massive Music has issued the following statement:

"Vader is coming back to Australia and New Zealand! We were planning this for a long time and in 2017 we had a tour booked for these territories, but back then we had to change our plans for reasons beyond our control. Now the time has come to announce that Creative Music, together with Slamman Booking Asia, Hardline Media and Valhalla Touring are bringing the pride of Poland to Australia and New Zealand! We just keep our fingers crossed that nothing will stand in our way in these weird times. During their shows, Vader will be accompanied by Polish band Thy Disease, who had the opportunity to perform alongside VADER many times."

Dates are as follows:

Vader recently announced Michał Andrzejczyk as their new drummer. They checked in with the following update:

"Vadermaniax! As many of you already noticed, there is a new drummer in Vader since the beginning of 2022. Michał Andrzejczyk joined Vader on tour in Poland in February (Awakening of Tyrants Tour 2022) and you could watch his debut in Wrocław at the club A2. Michał (vel. Michael) started to work with James Stewart with Vader songs already in 2021, then we rehearsed few times together with whole band in our brand new practice room later on. James decided to leave Vader during our tour in US in 2020, however, he was playing and working with us as long as necessary until the new drummer was ready to replace. Peter did not want to make it official until you could experience in own eyes and ears his high level and spirit of this very young but already very powerful drummer. And this is just the beginning.

James Stewart took a decision and we respect it. He spent over ten years (!!!) with Vader recording many great albums and playing hundreds of crazy shows worldwide. That was the most stable line up in band's history. James will definitely explain all in his own words soon. We wish him best luck in his bands and projects and THX for all those crazy years spent together as a real band."

Photo by Artur Tarczewski