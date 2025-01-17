VADER – Black To The Blind Remastered Edition; Colored Vinyl Reissue Of De Profundis Out In March

Polish death metal legion Vader will have new editions of Black To The Blind and De Profundis out through Nuclear Blast on March 14.

Black To The Blind remastered will be out on digipak CD and red/black sunburst vinyl. The 1997 album was originally released through System Shock and features 10 tracks at a compact 28 minutes.

De Profundis will be available on transparent yellow vinyl. The band’s second full-length album was originally released July 1995 through Croon Records.

Preorders:

Black To The Blind

De Profundis