Jackson Guitars has released a new episode of their series, Behind The Riff. Watch below as Vader's Marek "Spider" Pajak performs the soolo from "Shock And Awe", featured on the band's 2020 album, Solitude In Madness.

Vader are preparing to launch their 40 Years Of The Apocalypse - Anniversary Tour 2023. Find the band's live itinerary here.